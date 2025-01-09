Agholor is expected to handle an increased role at wide receiver during Saturday's wild-card round game against the Steelers, with Zay Flowers (knee) ruled out, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Agholor sat out Baltimore's regular-season finale against the Browns as a healthy scratch, though he missed the team's prior two games while recovering from a concussion. Rashod Bateman will be called upon to step up as the Raven's top wideout with Flowers sidelined, and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are also capable of shouldering greater roles in the receiving game. Agholor, though, could see one of his highest snap shares of the year while working as the No. 2 receiver behind Bateman, with Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker also inheriting expanded depth roles.