Agholor (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

Agholor will miss his second straight contest due to the concussion, after he was placed in the NFL's five-step protocol following the Ravens' Dec. 15 win over the Giants. He wasn't able to log any practice activity this week before being ruled out, but Agholor should be helped by the lengthier turnaround for the Ravens' regular-season finale Jan. 5 versus the Browns. Agholor's absence for Wednesday's contest will likely pave the way for Tylan Wallace to earn more snaps as the team's No. 3 receiver, assuming Zay Flowers (shoulder) -- who is listed as questionable -- is able to play.