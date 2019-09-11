Boyle caught all of his targets for 26 total yards during Sunday's 59-10 win over Miami.

Boyle ended the game with more snaps than fellow tight end Mark Andrews, 43 to 32, but with a fraction of the production as Andrews ended with 108 yards and score. Based on their pasts, that dynamic is likely to continue, though it's hard to read too much into a game that got out of hand as early as Sunday's. Next up is an Arizona team that provided Lions rookie T. J. Hockenson a historic debut.