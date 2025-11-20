Smith (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Smith missed two games earlier in the season due to a Grade 2 hamstring injury, though whether his current injury is to the same leg isn't clear. He likely tweaked his hamstring during Baltimore's Week 11 win over Cleveland, when he played every single defensive snap and logged four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense. Smith will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.