Smith tallied 130 total tackles (76 solo) and three passes defensed across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

Despite missing two contests during Baltimore's 2025 campaign, the 28-year-old led the team in total tackles for the third consecutive season. That said, Smith posted fewer total tackles (154 to 130), sacks (1.5 to zero), passes defensed (four to three), interceptions (one to zero) and forced fumbles (one to zero) than he did in 2024, all while playing 15 more defensive snaps this year. The All-Pro linebacker remains under contract through the 2027 season, so he's expected to operate as the Ravens' defensive signal-caller again in 2026.