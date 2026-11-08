Smith finished with eight tackles (two solo) in Thursday's Week 9 loss to Jacksonville.

Smith led his team in tackles on a night when Baltimore had a hard time slowing down the Jaguars' offense. Though he's been bothered by knee and foot issues in recent weeks, the veteran linebacker logged a 95 percent defensive snap share Thursday. Smith is well on his way to another triple-digit tackle campaign with 74 stops, including 2.0 sacks, along with an interception and two forced fumbles through nine contests.