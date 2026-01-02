Ravens' Roquan Smith: Set for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Steelers.
Smith was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after logging consecutive limited sessions earlier in the week. The cleansing of any injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game means Smith is set to suit up and lead the Ravens' defense in a winner-take-all contest for the AFC North title and No. 4 seed in the AFC.
More News
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Just three tackles vs. Green Bay•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Reaches double-digit stops again•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Good to go for SNF•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Leads dominant defensive effort•