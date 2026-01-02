default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Smith was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after logging consecutive limited sessions earlier in the week. The cleansing of any injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game means Smith is set to suit up and lead the Ravens' defense in a winner-take-all contest for the AFC North title and No. 4 seed in the AFC.

More News