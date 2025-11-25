Bryan (knee) is dealing with a knee injury which will likely require a stint on injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bryan recorded one tackle, including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets, but he appears to have suffered a knee injury in the process. The 29-year-old was a non-participant at the team's walkthrough to open the week Monday, per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the defensive lineman is a "short-term" IR situation, suggesting that he'll be able to return to action prior to the end of the regular season.