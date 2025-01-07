Flowers (knee) wasn't seen taking part in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers' absence from the field Tuesday as the Ravens opened prep for Saturday's wild-card game against the Steelers wasn't particularly surprising, after the wideout was forced out of this past Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns with a right knee injury. Though head coach John Harbaugh wouldn't confirm Monday that Flowers was dealing with a sprain, Harbaugh said that the second-year receiver avoided a season-ending injury and is considered day-to-day. Flowers will have two more opportunities to practice this week before the Ravens potentially hand him a designation heading into Saturday's contest.