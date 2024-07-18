The Saints placed Young (neck) on the active/PUP list Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Young has said he intends to be ready for the start of training camp, but for now it appears that he's still working through the recovery process following his offseason neck surgery. He can come off the PUP list at any point during training camp or the preseason, once cleared to practice, and there are still just over three weeks until New Orleans' preseason opener at Arizona. The 2020 first-round pick could emerge as a key part of the Saints' pass-rush corps for the 2024 season, health permitting.