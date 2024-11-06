Saints coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday that Olave (concussion) is meeting with specialists and no decision has been made on an injured reserve stint, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rizzi subtly acknowledged the possibility of an extended absence, after Olave suffered his second concussion of the season (and fourth of his NFL career) during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Panthers. Olave didn't practice Wednesday and is highly unlikely to play this Sunday against the Falcons.