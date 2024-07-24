Olave (shoulder) participated in Day 1 of Saints training camp Wednesday without limitations, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Olave's participation in practice means that he's passed his physical and come off the active/non-football injury list, while his lack of limitations is an indication that he's fully over the shoulder issue that forced him to don a non-contact jersey during spring activities. The featured wideout will work to solidify his chemistry with Derek Carr throughout training camp, with the hope of making a true Year 3 leap as New Orleans' clear top offensive weapon. A healthier season from Carr could be all Olave needs to upgrade his production in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme.
More News
-
Saints' Chris Olave: To practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Placed on NFI list by New Orleans•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Dealing with minor shoulder injury•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Set as WR1 in Big Easy•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Finishes campaign with TD•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Ready for Week 18 matchup•