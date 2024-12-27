Olave (concussion), who remains on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Raiders.

After the Saints designated Olave for return from injured reserve last week, he logged three consecutive limited listings before the team ruled him out for Monday's game at Green Bay. This time around, he's managed three straight full listings, giving him a chance to play for the first time since suffering a concussion Week 9 in Carolina. New Orleans will need to activate Olave from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for the wide receiver to get back on the active roster and potentially be available to the offense one day later.