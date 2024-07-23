Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Olave (shoulder), who was placed on the active/non-football injury list last week, will practice in part Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Olave looks set to come off the NFI list Wednesday, so it looks like he's nearly recovered from the shoulder injury that forced him to wear a non-contact jersey earlier this spring. The Saints are likely taking a cautious approach to the third-year wideout's recovery, given his status as a lynchpin of the receiving game. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara reported to training camp Tuesday and is also expected to practice Wednesday, despite being disgruntled by his lack of a long-term deal with New Orleans.