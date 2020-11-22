Harris has a stinger and is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The 2019 special-teams All-Pro was labeled questionable to return midway through the third quarter. He's garnered just 29 combined offensive snaps the past two games with Michael Thomas' return to the lineup from ankle and hamstring injuries. Explosiveness in the return game will be depleted if Harris is unable to return to the divisional tilt.