Ridgeway (undisclosed) returned to practice with the Saints on Saturday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ridgeway suffered an undisclosed injury at practice Wednesday, but he was able to return to the field just a few days later. The defensive lineman is looking to secure a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 season and being healthy ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Rams on Aug. 10 is a positive turn of events for the 26-year-old.