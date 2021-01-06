The Saints designated Thomas (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Thomas was sidelined for the final three games of the regular season as he tended to a high-ankle sprain. With Wednesday's move, New Orleans has the next three days to determine whether he's fit to be activated in time for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bears. Alvin Kamara (illness) currently is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so if the running back is unavailable again this weekend and Thomas is cleared to play, he'll no doubt be the apple of Drew Brees' eye as the Saints open the postseason.