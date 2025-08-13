default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clapp (foot) was placed on the Saints' injured reserve list Tuesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Clapp suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during the Saints' preseason game against the Chargers on Sunday, and the 2018 seventh-rounder will miss the entire 2025 season as a result. Kyle Hergel and Torricelli Simpkins are candidates to serve as the Saints' backup center behind Erik McCoy due to Clapp's injury.

More News