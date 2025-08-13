Clapp (foot) was placed on the Saints' injured reserve list Tuesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Clapp suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during the Saints' preseason game against the Chargers on Sunday, and the 2018 seventh-rounder will miss the entire 2025 season as a result. Kyle Hergel and Torricelli Simpkins are candidates to serve as the Saints' backup center behind Erik McCoy due to Clapp's injury.