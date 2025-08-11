Clapp (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Nowak of the Saints' television network reports.

Clapp suffered the injury in the first quarter, and he was spotted with his right shoe off as he took the cart to the locker room. Head coach Kellen Moore did not provide an update on Clapp's status after the game, but more information on the injury will likely be provided in the near future.