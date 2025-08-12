Clapp (foot) is expected to miss significant time, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Clapp was carted off the field in Sunday's preseason loss to the Chargers with what is now understood to be a right foot injury. The Saints are fearful that the center suffered a potentially season-ending injury, which would require surgery, but they're awaiting final confirmation from the team's testing results, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. Clapp was expected to serve as a top reserve option with New Orleans this season, so the injury is certainly not ideal for the team.