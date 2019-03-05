Sam Acho: Cut by Chicago
The Bears are releasing Acho, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Acho started 12 of 16 games in 2017, notching 40 tackles (27 solo), 18 quarterback hits and three sacks on 639 defensive snaps. He then signed a two-year contract in the offseason, but he was reduced to a bit role on defense after the Bears traded for Khalil Mack. The 30-year-old saw his season end early with a torn pectoral Week 4, finishing with just 27 snaps on defense and 36 on special teams. Acho should be healthy before OTAs if he isn't already, and he figures to primarily draw interest as a depth option at outside linebacker for teams that deploy a 3-4 scheme.
