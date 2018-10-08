Acho (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Acho is set to miss the remainder of the season after tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 4. The veteran will finish the 2018 campaign with one tackle to his name, and he'll now look forward to returning to Chicago in 2019 for the second season of the two-year deal he agreed to this past spring.

