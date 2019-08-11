Bills' Sam Acho: Picked up by Buffalo
Acho was signed by the Bills on Sunday.
The Bills have gone the route of adding experience lately, signing veteran defensive backs Kurt Coleman and Captain Munnerlyn, and now they'll add a guy entering his ninth NFL season in Acho, who figures to provide depth along the defensive line and on special teams if he makes the final roster.
