Carson (personal) is attending a funeral in Georgia and therefore was absent for a third day of practice Saturday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
This explains Carson's absence which was already assured not to be a health-related situation. Carson is the clear frontline running back ahead of Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer, with DeeJay Dallas expected to handle some of the passing-down work.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Absent from practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Returns to practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Not threatened by Hyde signing•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Looking good for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Expected to be ready Week 1•