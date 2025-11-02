White was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

White has played five offensive snaps and six special teams snaps to this point in 2025, and will look to continue to accumulate playing time during the Seahawks' Week 9 matchup with the Commanders. The 26-year-old wide receiver was elevated to fill in on special teams for the injured Dareke Young and Jake Bobo, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.