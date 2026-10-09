White (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New England, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.

White upgraded to full participation Friday after limited practices the previous two days. With Jalen Nailor (concussion) ruled out, White has a chance to match or exceed last week's season highs for snap share (62 percent) and route share (52 percent). He caught two of four targets for 36 yards in the loss to Kansas City, after each of his first three receptions this season (in Weeks 2-3) had gone for touchdowns. White's 48 snaps on offense last week were more than he played in Weeks 1-3 combined, and it was also the first time this year he didn't have a role on special teams. It looks like he'll be the Raiders' No. 2 WR this Sunday against a New England secondary that's missing starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis (neck).