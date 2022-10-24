Dallas rushed six times for 35 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

Dallas logged 19 snaps in Week 7 and touched the ball eight times, but rookie second-round running back Kenneth Walker stole the show with 168 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Walker will be the clearcut No. 1 running back as long as he's upright. Dallas has some fantasy utility as insurance in case Walker gets hurt, but Travis Homer's (ribs) eventual return will reduce Dallas' value further.

