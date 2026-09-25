Dallas (toe) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

Dallas kicked off Week 3 prep with back-to-back limited sessions due to a toe injury, but his ability to handle every on-field rep Friday clears him to be available to the Vikings backfield this weekend. With Aaron Jones (knee) also gaining clearance to play Sunday, Dallas likely will remain relegated to a small workload, as the latter has just four touches on his 14 offensive snaps through two games on the campaign.