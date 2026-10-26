Dallas reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Dallas was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over the Colts, but he didn't record any stats while playing six snaps on offense and 13 snaps with the special-teams unit. Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones (knee) handled all the touches in the backfield in the victory. The running back is eligible to be elevated two more times before Minnesota would have to sign him to the active roster.