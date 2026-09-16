Lock will start Week 2 with Sam Darnold unavailable, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 in Seattle reports.

Darnold will miss Week 2 as expected, prompting the Seahawks to tab Lock as the starter. Lock was competent in relief of Darnold in the season opener, completing 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. Importantly, Lock was clean on the turnover front. He will lead the Seahawks for at least the upcoming road game against the Cardinals, which puts him on the radar in superflex and two-quarterback formats.