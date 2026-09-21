Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-7 victory over Arizona.

Lock didn't make it too hard on himself, looking for superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiba early and often. The duo connected for an 82-yard score in the first quarter before later adding touchdowns of seven and 12 yards in the second half. Lock has now tossed four touchdowns over the first two weeks, all of which have been to Smith-Njigba. The quarterback has now completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards with four scores so far this season, and he could be asked to start another contest Week 3 versus the Commanders while Sam Darnold (hip) continues to recover.