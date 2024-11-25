Smith-Njigba caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

It was another big performance for the second-year wideout, as even in rainy conditions, he led the Seahawks in receiving while grabbing the game's only offensive TD on a three-yard catch in the second quarter. Over the last four games, Smith-Njigba has delivered a 29-436-3 line on 38 targets, and even with DK Metcalf healthy, the younger receiver may be emerging as Seattle's top downfield threat. Smith-Njigba will look to catch six or more passes for a fifth straight game in Week 13 against the Jets.