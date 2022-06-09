Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he is unsure if Brown (knee) will be available for the start of Seattle's upcoming training camp, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Brown is still recovering from surgery undergone in November and may have to wait a little bit longer before he can return to the field. The 24-year-old cornerback was a solid contributor when healthy in 2021 and was beginning to emerge into a starting role before a patella tendon injury sidelined him for the final seven weeks of his rookie season. Once back to full health, Brown will look to raise his starting stock heading into his second season with Seattle.