Jacksonville waived Henigan on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After four collegiate seasons with Memphis, Henigan signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in April. He got a good look during the preseason slate, completing 27 of 38 passes (71.1 percent) for 178 yards, though he threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Pelissero states that Henigan will likely join the Jaguars' practice squad if he clears waivers.