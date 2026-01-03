The Colts elevated Henigan from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Henigan joined the Colts' practice squad Monday, and head coach Shane Steichen relayed to reporters Friday that Henigan would serve as Riley Leonard's backup for Week 18 against the Texans, per James Boyd of The Athletic. It remains to be seen whether 44-year-old Philip Rivers will be active Sunday or serve as the team's inactive emergency third quarterback, the latter of which would prohibit him from playing unless both Leonard and Henigan were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection. Henigan signed with the Jaguars in May as an undrafted free agent before being cut at the end of training camp in late August. He played four collegiate seasons with Memphis, and in 2024 he completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,502 yads, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions while turning 80 carries into 190 yards and a score across 13 games.