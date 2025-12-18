Harmon (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Harmon hasn't played since Week 12 but appears to be ready to return to the lineup for Sunday's Week 16 date with the Lions. The first-round rookie defensive lineman has produced 22 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery across 331 defensive snaps this season.