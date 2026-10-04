Harmon is expected to miss multiple weeks after exiting Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Browns due to a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the Steelers are confident that Harmon avoided a long-term or season-ending injury, the foot issue could be significant enough to force him to injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. A 2025 first-round pick, Harmon had gotten off to a solid start to his second NFL season, racking up 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble through Pittsburgh's first four contests.