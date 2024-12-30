Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Fields (abdomen) is expected to be active for Saturday's contest against Cincinnati, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Fields was inactive for each of Pittsburgh's previous two games, though he was deemed the team's emergency third quarterback Christmas Day versus the Chiefs. It appears the fourth-year QB will be able to suit up Saturday, and he'd presumably work as the team's backup to Russell Wilson. However, there's a possibility Fields could log more than his usual amount of work if Pittsburgh decides to sit or limit its starters. The Steelers play the late game Saturday, and they'll know whether they have a shot of winning the AFC North and moving up to the No. 3 playoff seed depending on the outcome of the early Saturday contest between Baltimore and Cleveland.