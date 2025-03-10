Fields is slated to sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After making 10 appearances, including six starts, for the Steelers in 2024, Fields lands in New York as the replacement for the soon-to-depart Aaron Rodgers. Fields completed 106 of 161 passes (a career-high 65.8 percent) for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, notched 62 carries for 289 yards and five TDs and fumbled six times (one lost) in Pittsburgh. With his new squad, Fields will be working with WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall.