Stefon Diggs: Open to playing for Commanders

Diggs recently told FOX 5 Washington DC that he anticipates signing with a team soon and has interest in playing for the Commanders.

Diggs grew up in Gaithersburg, MD, played his college ball at the University of Maryland, and still lives in the same area during the NFL offseason. The Commanders, meanwhile, have more than $40 million in cap space and lack experienced starters at wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. It's not hard to connect the dots, especially after Diggs told a Washington news program that a homecoming was one of the first things he thought about when the Patriots released him in March. The NFL recently closed its review of Diggs for an alleged December dispute with his private chef, and now that a suspension is off the table, it sounds like Commanders have serious competition to sign the 32-year-old wideout. He was a highly efficient possession receiver in his lone season with New England, catching 85 of 102 targets (83.3 percent) for 1,013 yards in 17 regular-season games, albeit with just four TDs and a long gain of 34 yards.