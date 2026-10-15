Diggs (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Diggs sat out Washington's Week 5 tie against the Giants, and he won't participate in the Commanders' first practice ahead of Monday's Week 6 matchup against the 49ers. The veteran wide receiver gets the benefit of an extra day to recover from his hamstring injury, but his fantasy managers could face a difficult decision with few replacements available if Diggs' availability isn't clarified one way or another by the time Washington releases game statuses Saturday.