Terrell Jennings: Doesn't make initial roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots waived Jennings on Tuesday, per the team's official site.
Jennings played in three games with New England as an undrafted rookie last year, rushing 13 times for 33 yards while failing to catch his only passing target. He's a candidate to land on the Patriots' practice squad if he clears waivers.
