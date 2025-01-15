Al-Shaair (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Al-Shaair is managing a knee injury that he picked up during the Texans' AFC wild-card win over the Chargers this past Saturday. He was able to log a limited session Wednesday after being a DNP on Tuesday, but unless he suffers a setback he is expected to play in the Texans' AFC divisional-round clash against the Chiefs on Saturday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Al-Shaair would likely avoid an injury designation all altogether if he were to practice in full Thursday.
