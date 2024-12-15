Stroud completed 18 of 26 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added four yards on six rushes in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Stroud salvaged a performance that featured his second-lowest passing yardage total of the season with a pair of six-yard touchdown passes to Nico Collins in the second and third quarters, respectively. Otherwise, the talented second-year signal-caller scuffled against an aggressive and talented Dolphins defense that sacked him four times. Stroud has a pair of multi-touchdown-pass efforts within a three-game span for only the second time all season heading into a Week 16 Saturday afternoon road showdown against the Chiefs.
