Stover is dealing with an illness and is questionable to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stover appears to have been afflicted with the illness during the weekend, as he didn't have an injury designation following the Texans' final practice Friday. The rookie tight end logged a season-high 57 percent of Houston's offensive snaps Week 13 against Jacksonville prior to Houston's bye and caught his first career touchdown pass one week prior. If Stover can't play Sunday, there'd likely be more opportunities available for Irv Smith, who was elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday.