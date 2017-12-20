Texans' D.J. Reader: Placed on IR
Reader (undisclosed) landed on injured reserve Tuesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Reader presumably suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. He finished the contest with two solo tackles. He will now look to recover in time for a healthy start to the 2018 season.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.