Schultz (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report.

Schultz has been dealing with a shoulder injury for nearly a month, but he's played in each of the Texans' last four games en route to 21 catches (on 31 targets) for 205 yards and one touchdown. Considering his production hasn't tailed off with Davis Mills and not C.J. Stroud (concussion, DNP on Monday) under center the last two contests, Schultz remains a consideration in fantasy ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Bills. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not Schultz has a Week 12 designation.