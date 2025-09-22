Ogunbowale played exclusively on special teams in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Jaguars.

This was the first time in three weeks that Ogunbowale did not get on the field with the offense, despite him being one of only three backs active for the game. Houston is still without lead back Joe Mixon (foot), but only Nick Chubb and Woody Marks are benefitting. Neither Ogunbowale nor Dameon Pierce -- inactive for a second straight week -- have a meaningful role on offense.