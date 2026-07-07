Texans' David Montgomery: Viewed as three-down back

Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett said early July that Montgomery is "a three-down back" who "can do it all," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Montgomery is positioned to serve as Houston's lead running back after arriving from Detroit via trade this offseason, and Houston appears prepared to use him in a workhorse role. Barrett praised Montgomery's physical running style, blocking ability and leadership, while emphasizing the veteran's mentality and consistency. With an upgraded offensive line and little proven competition beyond Woody Marks, Montgomery looks poised for a substantial workload in his first season with Houston. Moreover, Montgomery's skill set should allow the Texans to find greater success in the red zone and in play action, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.