Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Montgomery (groin) is considered week-to-week, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Montgomery exited Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans midway through the second quarter due to the groin injury and was unable to return. Based on Ryans' comments a day later, Montgomery looks to be trending toward missing his first game of the season Week 6, when the Texans travel to London to face the Jaguars on Sunday. Montgomery's expected absence in Week 6 should clear the way for Woody Marks to take on a lead role out of the Houston backfield, with Dare Ogunbowale and practice-squad members Jawhar Jordan and Deuce Vaughn representing candidates to handle depth roles. Since scoring three touchdowns on 23 touches in a Week 1 loss to the Bills, Montgomery has failed to find the end zone while being limited to 78 yards on 32 carries (2.4 average) and four catches for 48 yards over the Texans' subsequent four contests.